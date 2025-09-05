Appeal to protect Konkani learning amid policy changes

Mangaluru: Concerned over possible setbacks to regional languages, a delegation of the World Konkani Centre has petitioned the Karnataka Chief Minister to safeguard the teaching of Konkani under the state’s new bilingual education policy.

Led by CA Nandagopal Shenoy, President of the Centre, the delegation met the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner and handed over a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister. They urged the government to ensure Konkani continues as a viable third-language option in schools.

Konkani, spoken by nearly 25 lakh people across India, has a rich history rooted in the Konkan coast. Recognised in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, it is the official language of Goa and widely spoken in Karnataka, Kerala, and Maharashtra. The community has produced a wealth of literature, theatre and journalism, and Mangaluru’s World Konkani Centre has become a hub for preserving and promoting this heritage.

The delegation stressed that policy changes should not inadvertently undermine smaller linguistic communities. They argued that promoting multilingual education, including Konkani, is vital for cultural diversity and the preservation of India’s linguistic mosaic.Prominent Konkani leaders, including D. Ramesh Naik, Dr Katurimohan Pai, B.R. Bhat, and others, were part of the delegation.