Aromatics factory gutted, no casualties

Mangaluru: A fire engulfed the Aromazen Pvt. Ltd. perfume production unit in the Baikampadi industrial zone early this Wednesday, inflicting an estimated financial loss of ₹4 crore, according to preliminary assessments. Remarkably, there were no injuries or fatalities—a rare silver lining amid the chaos.

The conflagration was first spotted by personnel from the adjacent Mangaluru Chemical Fertilisers facility, who quickly alerted the fire brigade. Kadri-based firefighting teams, led by senior officials, responded swiftly and, through hours of strenuous efforts, managed to contain the blaze.

Authorities suspect a short circuit triggered the fire in the storehouses where large quantities of liquid compounds—integral to soap and perfume manufacturing—were kept. These combustible substances accelerated the fire’s spread and complicated suppression efforts.

Yet, coordinated action by fire and rescue teams brought the situation under control before it escalated beyond containment. While the financial losses point to significant economic repercussions, the absence of casualties stands as a testament to effective emergency response.