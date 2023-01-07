Around 80,000 voters increase in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The final list of voters of 25 assembly constituencies under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been published and there are more than 82 lakh voters. Compared to the draft list, 80,000 voters have increased.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath announced the final voter list for the Special Revision-2023 Voter List. The list of voters of Shivajinagar, Chickpet and Mahadevpura assembly constituencies will be published on January 15 as 100% revision is being done. There are a total of 82,29,375 voters in 25 assembly constituencies. Out of which 42,65,140 are male and 39,62,712 are female. Although there are 80,000 youth, only 48,542 people between the ages of 18 and 19 are on the electoral roll. Those who turn 18 in March can also get registered, he said.

Out of 1.5 lakh disabled persons, 34,941 persons are in the list and a nodal officer is appointed by the Differently abled welfare department in each ward and a campaign is conducted to include the rest in the list. Out of 9,182 gender minorities, 9,085 have been included in the list. The campaign will be conducted in collaboration with the Department of Women and Child Welfare to include the rest. 2,929 Election Literacy Clubs have been established in schools and colleges and awareness is being spread. There are 7,721 polling booths. He informed that there are only 55.47 percent voters compared to the total population.

The electoral roll will be continuously revised and the process of addition, amendment, transfer and removal from the electoral roll will be in place. Among these, applications can be made through mobile software voter helpline app, portal www.nvsp.in, 1950 helpline, www.voterportal.eci.gov.in, he said. Among the 25 assembly constituencies, Bengaluru South has the highest number of voters, while Rajajinagar has the lowest number of voters. In Bengaluru South, more (9,066) voters were included than were in the draft list.