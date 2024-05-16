All set for AP EAPCET from today

Mangalagiri : The stage has been set for conducting Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) from Thursday till May 23.

Addressing media at the APSCHE office here on Wednesday, Chairman of AP Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Prof K Hemachandra Reddy informed the details of the entrance test which will be held at 142 centres selected in the limits of 49 regional centres across the state.

This year, a record number of 3,61,640 students including 1,80,104 boys and 1,81,536 girls applied for appearing for the test to get admission into engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses. Two more centres were set up at Hyderabad this year for the convenience of the students.



The test which was supposed to start from May 13 was postponed in view of the general elections. The online-based Test will be conducted at the rate of two sessions—one session from 9 am to 12 noon and the second session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.



For BiPC students the test will be conducted on Thursday and Friday in four sessions and for MPC students the test will be conducted from May 18 to 23 in nine sessions.



Prof Hemachandra Reddy appealed to the students to bring the hall ticket and one identity card with them. The route map of the centre was printed on the reverse side of the hall ticket.

There is change of centres at Nandyal, he said and appealed to the students to notice the change to attend the test. The EVM strong room centres were arranged at the RGMIT and Shantaram Engineering colleges.

The students who selected these centres will be accommodated at Ramakrishna Degree College and Sri Ramakrishna degree and PG College and SVR Engineering College. . The students may contact the officials on 8842359599 or 8842342499 to get any clarifications.



JNTU-K vice-chancellor Prof GVR Prasad Raju, APSCHE vice-chairman K Ramamohan Rao, APSCHE vice-chairperson P Umamaheswari Devi, APSCHE secretary Y Nazeer Ahmad, special officer M Sudhir Reddy, assistant special officer G Madhavi, academic officer S Chandra Mohan Reddy and others were present.

