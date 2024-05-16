BJP win will open new chapter in TS politics after June 4: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday that the LS poll results on June 4 will give surprises; lotus will bloom in the state and emerge as an alternate force. Addressing the media in the national capital, he said that as per the information gathered by the party, it will win double-digit seats.

Reddy said as the voter turnout declined in all urban areas, and there was a need for revision of voter lists. “The BJP has repeatedly appealed to the district election officials on the issue. About 20,000-30,000 votes had been removed two days ahead of the polls.

Votes of people who were given slips a week ahead of the polling were also deleted,” he added. “We will file a complaint with the Election Commission. Election voter card needs to be seeded with Aadhaar.

A high-level review should take place on this,” he pointed out, saying that the party is collecting details of rigged booths and demanding re-polling there.

Reddy said the NDA alliance is sure to win in AP, besides, winning 400 seats across the country.

Taking a dig at the Congress and CM A Revanth Reddy, he said people did not believe in the propaganda unleashed by him and the Congress against the party and against PM Narendra Modi.

“There was a discussion among youth, women, farmers and new voters in villages about Modi and the symbol. Our analysis revealed that all these groups unilaterally supported the party. A silent revolution is happening in Telangana.

We will get double-digit seats,” he added. Terming it the beginning of a new chapter in State’s political history after the election, Reddy said the party is an alternative to the Congress and BRS. “The CM criticised Modi personally; people will answer; all will see on June 4,” he said.

He said Telangana is facing financial crisis as the Congress and BRS incurred a lot of unnecessary expenses without thinking about the state’s future.

“We will not compromise on implementation of the Congress promises; It should focus on their implementation, instead of indulging dirty and murky politics. The CM should focus on the economy and explain how financial resources are to be mobilised for implementing the promises,” said Kishan Reddy.

He demanded a review on implementation of Dalit Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi, fee reimbursement, and Arogyasri schemes.