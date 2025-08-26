Artist dressed as Ganesha drives blood donation awareness in Mysuru

Mysuru: As the city gears up for Ganesh Chaturthi, a unique initiative is blending festive spirit with a critical social cause. An artist, dressed as Lord Ganesha, took to the streets of Mysuru to raise awareness about the life-saving importance of blood donation, turning heads and delivering a powerful message.

Organized by the Jeevadhar Blood Bank Centre, the event saw artist Lohit don the elaborate attire of Lord Ganesha at the bustling Ramaswamy Circle. Holding placards and distributing informational pamphlets, Lohit engaged directly with commuters and passersby, using the revered deity’s image to capture attention and encourage voluntary blood donation. The campaign specifically targeted vehicle riders and pedestrians at key city junctions.

“We continuously strive to create awareness about blood donation. With Gouri-Ganesha festival approaching, we chose this unique method to highlight the cause,” stated Girish, Director of Jeevadhar Blood Bank Centre. “Blood donation is a ‘Mahadaan’ (great donation).

We urge the public to shed superstitions and come forward voluntarily. The blood you donate can save another life. We appeal to the younger generation to make voluntary blood donation a continuous habit.”

Girish emphasised the urgent need, linking it to the festive period: “Ganesh Chaturthi is here. As part of the festival, we are creating awareness by distributing pamphlets at Ramanagar Circle. Everyone should donate blood. Donating blood, no matter how many times, is beneficial for health. You will be doing the work of saving a life and performing an act that pleases God. Let’s specially celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi by distributing these awareness pamphlets. Currently, there is a blood shortage. To overcome this shortage, everyone must develop awareness about blood donation.”

Lohit, embodying Lord Ganesha, reinforced the message: “During the Gouri-Ganesha festival, everyone should donate blood. Blood donation is good for all. We are creating awareness across Mysuru city’s signals through this blood donation drive.”

The innovative campaign leverages the deep cultural reverence for Lord Ganesha during the festival season to break down barriers and promote the universal, life-saving act of blood donation.

By placing the message within a familiar and beloved religious context, Jeevadhar Blood Bank aims to inspire citizens to view donation not just as a medical necessity, but as a virtuous and auspicious act, especially during the sacred period of Ganesh Chaturthi.