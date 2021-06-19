Arun Singh puts leadership change speculation to rest

Bengaluru: BJP national general secretary and in charge of Karnataka affairs Arun Singh, who came to Bengaluru on Wednesday evening to resolve crisis in the ruling party, met ministers, legislators and several leaders individually to elicit their views on Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's leadership amid intense speculation over change of guard in the State. Sources close to Singh said on Friday that speculation on leadership change was more or less put to rest as 60 plus MLAs supported the continuation of Yediyurappa as Chief Minister for the remainder of his term.



According to the reports, Arun Singh discussed with MLAs the leadership issue. He reportedly said that there were 2-3 MLAs who were acting in a way that's harming the party's image. State BJP chief & other leaders are keeping a record of their statements. It is said that Singh warned that BJP was watching and leaders should keep in mind that their statements must not hurt the party. The progress report and statements would be submitted to the high command, he is learnt to have said. "There are no differences in the party and we are united. A commendable work is being done under Chief Minister Yediyurappa's leadership. This meeting was only to strengthen the party, to promote good governance and schemes of the central government at the ground level. Nothing else was discussed," Arun Singh said.

Meanwhile, BJP MLC H Vishwanath claimed that most party leaders who met the BJP general secretary expressed themselves in favour of leadership change. Otherwise, he warned, the very survival of the party would be in jeopardy. Vishwanath's statement came two days after Arun Singh said there were no differences among party members and the BJP stood united. "Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra seems to be involved in all the State departments and people are talking about his corruption. I have already spoken to the party in charge before on issues concerning the functioning of government, party, transparency and our responsibility towards people. There's corruption. His (CM) son, Vijayendra seems to be involved in all the state departments. The public is talking about the intervention and corruption of his son," Vishwanath alleged.

Arun Singh, whose three-day visit ended on Friday returned to Delhi in the evening. Reacting to Vishwanath's statement, Chief Minister Yediyurappa on Friday said, "As of now there are no complaints on the leadership and we as a team are working for the development of the State. If anyone has suggestions regarding the work, they can approach me any time and I am ready to take their suggestions." Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan also refuted Vishwanath's allegations and said that the issue of leadership change in the State was already addressed by the BJP's national general secretary and party president.

According to the reports, a few like Murugesh Nirani, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, CP Yogeeshwara and Arvind Bellad demanded that Yediyurappa should step down. The sources said that they told Arun Singh that CM's son Vijayendra was controlling the State administration. Yatnal has been vocal about leadership change.