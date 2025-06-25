As KRS nears peak capacity, Mandya farmers rejoice

Mandya: It’s double delight for the farmers of Mandya district, popularly known as the ‘Sugar Bowl of Karnataka’. On one hand, the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) reservoir is nearing its full capacity well ahead of schedule, while on the other, the long-awaited Mysugar factory is set to resume operations.

The KRS reservoir, with a full level of 124.80 feet, has already crossed the 120-feet mark, and only about four feet remain for it to reach its maximum storage. With consistent rainfall in the catchment areas, the reservoir is expected to fill completely within the next couple of days. Remarkably, this marks one of the earliest instances in recent history where the dam will be full in the month of June, bringing much-needed relief to the farmers dependent on Cauvery waters for irrigation.

Adding to the good news, preparations are in full swing to restart the iconic Mysugar sugar factory. In line with tradition, a special ritual was conducted before the factory’s boiler was ignited — a key ceremony marking the beginning of operations. A Ganapati homa and other religious rituals were held in the factory premises to invoke blessings for a smooth and successful season.

Local MLA Ganiga P. Ravikumar, Mysugar Chairman C.D. Gangadhar, and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumar participated in the event. Speaking on the occasion, MLA Ravikumar stated that the factory is targeting to crush 4.5 lakh metric tonnes of sugarcane this season. A proposal has also been submitted to the state government seeking a ₹28 crore release as working capital for the factory.

“Mysugar belongs to the farmers. It cannot be operated purely on profit-loss calculations. Over time, the factory will turn profitable, but for now, it needs support. The government will ensure that no farmer faces inconvenience this season,” he said.

In past years, delayed monsoons and water scarcity in the Cauvery basin often led to unrest among the farming community. Additionally, uncertainty around the reopening of the Mysugar factory remained a constant concern.

However, this year’s timely rains and the early filling of the KRS reservoir, coupled with the factory’s revival, have provided a much-needed morale boost to Mandya’s agrarian community.

The twin developments mark a promising start to the agricultural season and are expected to drive economic activity in the district, with thousands of farmers benefiting directly from irrigation and sugarcane processing sup