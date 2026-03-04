Ashoka slams guarantee schemes as poorly (thought out)

Bengaluru: Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka claimed that even some Congress leaders now admit the guarantee schemes should have been carefully evaluated before announcement. He noted that cooking gas subsidies had existed for many years, and after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, appeals were made for the well-off to voluntarily give them up. Yet the Congress manifesto promised these schemes during elections, and Siddaramaiah had publicly stated they would extend to affluent sections too. It would therefore be wrong for the wealthy to now demand exemptions, Ashoka argued. Addressing the media, he asserted that the Congress has failed to deliver on any promises listed in its election manifesto. “Contractors are owed ₹37,000 crore, yet Siddaramaiah blames the previous BJP government for leaving behind unpaid dues,” he said.

Ashoka countered that post-COVID, Basavaraj Bommai presented a deficit-free budget, which the current administration should have continued. Those who stayed silent then are now levelling accusations, he remarked.

He promised that the upcoming budget session would effectively highlight the flaws of the Congress government. The party has become deeply divided internally, with MLAs issuing threats openly on the streets. The Congress rule is nearing its end, he said, citing irregularities in the Women and Child Welfare Department, where funds announced in the last three budgets remain unreleased.

Ashoka further alleged widespread attacks on Hindus, mounting garbage issues in Bengaluru, persistent e-Khata problems in the Revenue Department, and other governance failures that the opposition plans to raise vigorously in the House. He highlighted that the state government has already borrowed Rs. 3.5 lakh crore, surpassing the debt accumulated by all previous Chief Ministers combined. By the end of this term, the figure is projected to reach Rs. 6 lakh crore, translating to roughly Rs. 1 lakh debt per person.