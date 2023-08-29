Aspired to become a doctor didn't get a medical seat: CM Siddaramaiah

Mysore: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that there is no greater achievement than doing any profession with diligence and honesty.



He was speaking after inaugurating the renovated burns ward building and radiology department and MRI machine at K R Hospital which is celebrating its centenary year.

Everyone should maintain their professional dignity. The medical profession is a very noble one. every doctor should have the professional dignity and ensure that no patient should die or suffer due to our mistakes, he said

Recalling his student life, the CM said that " I too wished to wear an apron, and wanted to walk around with a stethoscope around my neck. I used to visit the canteen of K.R Medical College when I was studying in high school. I always had this desire. But I didn't get a medical seat. If I had got a seat, I would have become a doctor and not the Chief Minister, he said.

K.R Medical College has given thousands of doctors to this country. He expressed appreciation for doctors who were trained in this college have increased the value of their profession in various states of the country and abroad.

Let's celebrate the centenary of K.R Medical College and Hospital with great enthusiasm. He said that the government will provide all necessary cooperation for the same.

District In-charge Minister Social Welfare Minister Dr. HC Mahadevappa, presided over the programme. MLAs of the District , MP Pratap Simha, Legislative Council member Dr. Thimmaiah, Sujatha Rathod of Medical Education Department and many others were present.