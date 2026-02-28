Assault on labourer at Malpe Port sparks outrage

An alleged assault on a daily-wage labourer at the busy Malpe fishing harbour has triggered condemnation from a local community organisation and prompted a police inquiry.

The victim, identified as Sheikh Ayub, was reportedly attacked following an argument over fish at the harbour earlier this week. Eyewitnesses said a confrontation broke out after Mithun Karkera accused Ayub of taking fish from his boat without permission. The verbal exchange allegedly escalated into a physical assault, leaving the labourer injured.

Malpe Port, one of coastal Karnataka’s key fishing hubs, supports hundreds of workers who depend on daily earnings from fishing and allied activities. The incident has raised concerns among labourers about safety and dispute resolution mechanisms at the harbour.

The Udupi Solidarity Organisation strongly condemned the attack, terming it unlawful and unacceptable. In a statement, the organisation said the fishing harbour is a shared livelihood space for people from diverse communities and any act of violence undermines social harmony and the dignity of workers.

Calling for swift action, the group urged law enforcement authorities to conduct a fair investigation and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.