Assisted living facility announces foray in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Athulya Assisted Living, a facility that provides assisted living services and home healthcare for senior citizens, announced its entry into Bengaluru by opening a 250-bed premium assisted facility, the first one being located in Hosa Road near Sarjapur and the second facility in Whitefield.

According to a recent research Bengaluru is one of the prominent cities for seniors living in India. In addition, India's elderly population is expected to reach 319 million by 2050. "The population of independent senior citizens in the city is to the tune of 12 lakhs and expected to increase to 20 lakhs by 2050. Senior citizens in Bengaluru can now enjoy the premium care combined with round the clock medical support and clinical attention," says G. Srinivasan, CEO and Founder of Athulya Assisted Living. "Given the growing elderly population, we need a new model for senior care. Athulya has constantly endeavoured to provide the most ambient environment for senior citizens to live and enjoy a comfortable, safe and secure life. Its entry into Bengaluru is a step towards creating a robust elder care ecosystem in the country for about 500,000 senior citizens," says Dr R Karthik Narayan, Managing Director & Founder Athulya Assisted Living.