At the protest on February 7, led by the Chief Minister, there will be a demand to grant "AIIMS to Raichur"

Raichur: Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology Minister NS Boseraju has said that the people's representatives of Kalyana Karnataka will also raise the issue of not sanctioning AIIMS to Raichur in the protest to be held in Delhi on February 7 against the central government, which is showing a step-motherly attitude to the state of Karnataka.

Talking to the media persons in Raichur on Tuesday, he said that the tax share of the state has also been lost. Injustice is being done by not giving grants which should be distributed fairly. Also, although drought was declared, relief was not provided. In this backdrop, a protest was organized against the central government on February 7 at Jantar Mantar in Delhi under the leadership of chief minister and deputy chief minister. He said that I am also going to participate in this protest.

Also, in this protest, the people's representatives of Kalyan Karnataka are going to propose the establishment of AIIMS in Raichur city, which has been a demand for many days. Raichur is one of the aspirational districts of the Government of India and is covered under the special provision in Article 371(j) of the Constitution of India, health, education and per capita income levels are still low compared to other regions of Karnataka. According to the Nanjundappa report, Raichur city was recommended to establish a prestigious educational institution.

In the backdrop of this recommendation, in the context of the central government's promise to grant AIIMS to the state of Karnataka, the demand for AIIMS to be established in Raichur city also increased. The state government has submitted a request to the central government several times after agreeing to this. In the month of August, I and a team of members of the AIIMS Struggle Committee, people's representatives and parliamentarians led by the minister in-charge of Raichur district visited Delhi and met the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and conveyed the wishes of our state.

We have also promised that the state government will provide all necessary cooperation. However, the central government continues to adopt a step-motherly attitude towards the welfare of Karnataka. This time, before the budget, the Chief Minister wrote a letter to the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, as a voice for the welfare of the people of Karnataka. He said that he had written 2 letters before that.

Even after several appeals, the central government has not given any positive indication of allocating AIIMS to Raichur. People of Raichur district are very angry because of this. The minister said that he will raise this issue during the protest in Delhi and will put pressure on the central government to grant AIIMS to Raichur city soon