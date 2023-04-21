Atiq Ahmed’s supporter has been made star campaigner for Congress: Shobha Karandlaje

Bengaluru: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje alleged that Digvijay Singh, a senior Congress leader, had appealed to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath to arrest associates of gangster and former MP Atiq Ahmed. But Congress party made Atiq Ahmed's supporter Imran Pratap Gadhi a star campaigner for the upcoming state elections in Karnataka. Imran Pratap Gadhi, who claims to be a gangster and a supporter of the deceased Atiq Ahmed, has been accused of being in contact with those arrested under the Gangster Act. The BJP and other opposition parties have condemned the Congress party for their association with Imran, who has been accused of writing shayari against the country and society.

Shobha Karandlaje, , who released photos of Imran lashed out at the Congress party, alleging that they have joined hands with criminals and are using Imran to break Hindu-Muslim ties. She also criticised Congress leaders in Kerala for appointing a person who publicly slaughtered cows as the president of the Youth Congress. Furthermore, the BJP leader accused KPCC chief DK Shivakumar, of being involved in bringing criminals into politics. She claimed that Shivakumar was responsible for bringing Imran Gadhi into the party and making him a star campaigner.

She said Imran visited state and made provocative speech during Tipu Jayanthi celebration that Muslims don't know to bend heads but know beheading. She said the opposition parties have also criticised the Congress party's stance on cow slaughter and conversion laws. They have accused the party of trying to repeal these laws if they come to power. These statements have sparked outrage among Hindu voters, who feel that their beliefs are being ignored by the Congress party. In addition, the opposition has accused the Congress party of withdrawing cases against workers of the Popular Front of India (PFI), who have been accused of killing Hindu youths. The BJP leader has alleged that the Congress party is pandering to Muslim voters and ignoring the safety of Hindus.