Auto driver held for illegally transporting PDS rice

Kundapur: Policein Udupi district have detained an auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly transporting government-supplied welfare rice intended for public distribution, officials said on Saturday. The seizure was made during an evening inspection following a tip-off about illegal diversion of subsidised food grains.

According to authorities, a food inspector received information that rice linked to the state’s free ration programme was being moved for unlawful sale near a ring road stretch in Kasaba village, Kundapur taluk. Acting on the alert, a police team intercepted an auto-rickshaw and conducted a search. Officials at Kundapur Police Station said the vehicle was found carrying eight plastic sacks filled with rice. The total consignment weighed about 300 kg and was estimated to be worth ₹7,200. Investigators allege the driver did not possess authorisation to transport the grains.

The rice, believed to be part of the government’s welfare distribution system, was seized along with the vehicle. Police have registered a case under provisions of the Essential Commodities Act and initiated further inquiry to determine the source and intended destination of the consignment.

Authorities reiterated that diversion of welfare supplies undermines food security programmes meant for vulnerable households. Officials said inspections would continue to ensure fair distribution and compliance with legal provisions.