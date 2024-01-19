Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Sparks Festive Preparations across state

Bengaluru ; With the highly anticipated inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir just days away, the fervor among Rama's devotees in Bengaluru and across state is palpable. The city is gearing up to celebrate the historic event on January 22, mirroring the nationwide excitement. In the run-up to the celebrations, demand for buntings, flags, shawls, T-shirts, and other items featuring the image of Sri Ram has witnessed a significant surge.

The streets of Bangaluru, Mysuru, Hubli , Belagavi, and all district headquarters are now adorned with flags bearing the image of Lord Rama, creating a festive ambiance. Devotees, eager to infuse saffron hues into every corner of the city, have prominently displayed saffron flags adorned with Rama's image. The enthusiasm is in high spirit with devotees expressing their readiness to celebrate the occasion with grandeur.

To meet the rising demand, wholesale traders in Bengaluru are receiving over 50,000 orders per day from various organizations. The surge in orders is not limited to Bengaluru; traders in Hubli, Belgaum, Bidar, Gulbarga, Chamarajanagar, and Mysore districts are also witnessing an increased demand for flags and shawls featuring Sri Rama's portrait. Advance booking orders have poured in from many districts of Karnataka, with traders providing transport arrangements for the convenience of their customers.











Flags and silk shawls imprinted with the image of Sri Rama are priced at around Rs 12, while the cost of other merchandise such as banners, buntings, and T-shirts varies based on quality. Shekhar, the owner of SR Enterprises on Belimath Road, in Bengaluru shared that demand for buntings, T-shirts, banners, and shawls with Rama's image has been soaring. Bookings started 25 days ago, and the current high demand for buntings and T-shirts is expected to escalate further in the coming days, particularly for shawls.



Remarkably, traders are maintaining low-profit margins to facilitate widespread celebrations without economic barriers. Shekhar emphasized the inclusivity of the celebrations, highlighting the absence of caste discrimination in the widespread enthusiasm. Expressing his joy, Manjunath of Malur, a customer, conveyed his happiness that a 500-year-old dream is finally coming true. He affirmed his commitment to celebrating the day in a festive manner, regardless of the cost, underscoring the emotional significance of this historic moment for devotees.