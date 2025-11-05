  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Bajaj Finance records 27% surge in festive loan volume

Bajaj Finance records 27% surge in festive loan volume
x
Highlights

Bajaj Finance Ltd., India’s largest private sector non-bank lender and part of Bajaj Finserv, today said it had seen a surge in consumption finance...

Bajaj Finance Ltd., India’s largest private sector non-bank lender and part of Bajaj Finserv, today said it had seen a surge in consumption finance during the festive season, disbursing a record number of consumer loans, higher by 27% in volume and 29% in value as compared to the same period last year.

The rise in consumption credit, represented by loans for consumer goods, reflects the positive outcome of the government’s next generation GST reforms and changes in personal income tax, aimed at increasing consumers’ purchasing power.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick