Bajrang Dal to organise chanting of Hanuman Chalisa across state

Bengaluru: The Hindu organizations came down heavily on Congress election manifesto promise to ban the Bajrang Dal and planned to hold an agitation against it. The Bajrang Dal have organized Hanuman Chalisa chanting in all temples across the state on May 4.

The Bajrang Dal has organised mass Hanuman Chalisa chanting across the state on May 4 at 7 pm. Chanting of Hanuman Chalisa is performed in all the temples of the state. This is a time of distress for religion. The only solution is to stand together. Bajrang Dal's announcement said, "Let's keep all our differences by side and join hands for the protection of religion. In the manifesto released by Congress on Tuesday, it has been proposed to ban Bajrang Dal, PFI and other organizations for engaging in anti-social activities. There was a huge outcry against this across the state.

‘Congress is committed to take stern and decisive action against individuals and organizations that cause division in society. We, who believe that the Constitution is sacred, will not tolerate any violation of the provisions of the Constitution by any person, including Bajrang Dal and PFI, whether they are majority or minority. Because of this, strong legal action will be taken, including banning of such individuals and organisations’, the manifesto said.

The Hindu organizations that have protested against this aspect of the manifesto have challenged to ban Bajrang Dal. Many BJP leaders and leaders of Hindu organizations have expressed their outrage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also mainly referring to this in his campaign speeches by shouting slogans of Jai Bajrang Bali.

Now Bajrang Dal has launched a movement of struggle, a protest as it got new tool against Congress. The ban of Bajrang Dal is the ban of Bajrangi Hanuman, the organisation has claimed that after Rama, now Congress has set its eyes on Hanuman. T he Bajrang Dal said that this is a danger to the religion and said that when the religion suffers, all Hindus should be united. Through this, an attempt has been made to unite Hindus by chanting the Hanuman Chalisa. There has been a sign of controversy when it included the proposal to ban Bajrang Dal in its manifesto. Bajrang Dal is now trying to codify Hindu votes by giving it a religious character.