Ban on meat sale to incur loss to traders

Bengaluru: Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2 every year. On that day, animals cannot be slaughtered in the country. Hence Karnataka Government and BBMP have issued an order that on Wednesday, October 2, meat sale is prohibited. But this time Mahalaya Amavasya is also celebrated on 2nd October and lakhs of people of the state pay homage to their elders keeping non veg food. However, the meat is not sold on that day. Thus, the Poultry Traders Association has written a letter to the CM’s office requesting to allow the sale of meat on Gandhi Jayanti.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, animal slaughter and sale of meat is not allowed in the state. Due to this, the business will be hit to a great extent. They cannot stop the cooking of meat and worship their elders. Poultry Traders Association President KN Nagaraj said that the meat sellers have requested CM to consider this one day as a special day and allow them to sell meat.

Already, sheep and goats have been brought from other states for Mahalaya Amavasya. Traders are saying that they have kept the chickens ready. Only some butcher shop owners have stated that they will cut the meat on that day. Since before the birth of Gandhiji, we have been offering meat on Mahalaya Amavasya to our elders. This time too we keep. We sell meat for our customers. A butcher shop owner said that even if the authorities file a case, it doesn’t matter.