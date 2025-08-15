Ban on single-use plastic in Kukke temple from today

Subrahmanya: The Kukke Shri Subrahmanya Temple in Dakshina Kannada will implement a complete ban on single-use plastics starting August 15, as ordered by a Karnataka government directive under the Department of Religious Endowments. The prohibition covers the production, storage, sale, distribution, and use of plastic items, including water bottles, across the temple premises and its surrounding commercial areas.

At Kukke, this ban will cover the temple premises, its commercial complexes, and shops within a 3-km radius. Harish S Injadi, President of the temple’s management committee, and Executive Officer Aravind Ayyappa Sutagundi announced that violators face hefty fines and potential eviction, with enforcement guided by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board’s regulations. Notices have been issued to shopkeepers, and a letter has been sent to the local panchayat to ensure compliance in surrounding areas.

The decision reportedly comes amid growing concerns over plastic pollution along the roads leading to and from Kukke, a major pilgrimage center attracting thousands of devotees daily. The scenic routes, winding through the Western Ghats, are often marred by discarded plastic bottles, wrappers, and bags, according to sources. These littered plastics not only spoil the area’s natural beauty but also threaten local wildlife and water bodies. The Kukke ban is seen as part of a larger state-wide campaign to promote sustainable alternatives like cloth bags, steel containers, and biodegradable materials, encouraging devotees and businesses to adopt eco-friendly practices.

With Karnataka aiming to lead the nation in sustainable practices, the ban imposed measures signal a promising shift toward a plastic-free future for the state’s pilgrimage and tourist destinations.