Bannerghatta Biological Park introduces five-year animal adoption programme

Bengaluru: iBannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) has revamped its Animal Adoption Program, offering citizens a unique opportunity to contribute to ex-situ wildlife conservation while enjoying naming rights for selected young animals.

Under the revised policy, adopters can now name an animal for its lifetime by making a one-time adoption for five years, without any additional fee. Earlier, naming rights required a 25% extra charge, and adoptions were valid for only one year. The policy change follows the 159th Governing Council Meeting of the Zoo Authority of Karnataka held on July 10, 2025.

Funds from adoptions support the feeding and veterinary care of the park’s resident animals. Adopters will receive a Certificate of Adoption, have their name displayed near the enclosure, enjoy five complimentary entry passes per year for five years to the Zoo, Safari, and Butterfly Park, and receive an 80G tax exemption on 50% of the adoption amount.

While adopters will not have direct contact with the animals, they can choose a species and submit proposed names to BBP’s Naming Committee for approval. Names must be unique and comply with the policy. The scheme operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

BBP officials said the initiative strengthens citizen engagement in wildlife conservation and ensures long-term welfare of the animals. Interested individuals may contact Mr. Matthew, Marketing Manager, BBP, at +91 8867380727 for details.