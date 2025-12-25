Barbeque Nation opens new outlet

Bengaluru : Barbeque Nation, one of India’s most loved casual dining chains, has launched its 20th outlet in Bengaluru, this time at Global Malls of Divinity, RR Nagar, Bengaluru, a landmark retail and entertainment destination in the heart of the city.

With this launch, Barbeque Nation strengthens its presence in South India, bringing its signature “live-on-the-table grill” concept and buffet-style dining experience to more guests across the city. The outlet features a welcoming ambiance and vibrant seating, designed to create a casual, family-friendly dining experience.

On the occasion, Mr. Rahul Agarwal, CEO, Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd., said: “We are delighted to launch our 20th outlet in RR Nagar , Bengaluru. A city that continues to show immense love for the Barbeque Nation experience. Global Malls of Divinity is an ideal location for us to connect with a wider audience, and we look forward to offering our signature hospitality and flavours to guests here.”