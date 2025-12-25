  1. Home
Barbeque Nation opens new outlet

  25 Dec 2025 11:22 AM IST
Barbeque Nation opens new outlet
Bengaluru : Barbeque Nation, one of India’s most loved casual dining chains, has launched its 20th outlet in Bengaluru, this time at Global Malls of Divinity, RR Nagar, Bengaluru, a landmark retail and entertainment destination in the heart of the city.

With this launch, Barbeque Nation strengthens its presence in South India, bringing its signature “live-on-the-table grill” concept and buffet-style dining experience to more guests across the city. The outlet features a welcoming ambiance and vibrant seating, designed to create a casual, family-friendly dining experience.

On the occasion, Mr. Rahul Agarwal, CEO, Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd., said: “We are delighted to launch our 20th outlet in RR Nagar , Bengaluru. A city that continues to show immense love for the Barbeque Nation experience. Global Malls of Divinity is an ideal location for us to connect with a wider audience, and we look forward to offering our signature hospitality and flavours to guests here.”

Barbeque NationBengalururestaurant launchCasual dining chainsGlobal Malls of Divinityfood and hospitality expansion
Mahakalipadpu Railway Underbridge apathy: Opening delayed, Khader assures talks to resolve issues

