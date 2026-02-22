Raja Singh Arrested en Route to Banswada

Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh was detained by police on Sunday while travelling to Banswada. He was arrested at Peddashankarampet and subsequently taken to a nearby police station. His detention followed heightened tensions in Banswada and Kamareddy.

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP chief Ramchandra Rao has already been placed under house arrest at his residence in Tarnaka after police stopped him from travelling to Kamareddy. Both incidents come amid ongoing unrest in the region.