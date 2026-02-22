  1. Home
News

Raja Singh Arrested en Route to Banswada

  22 Feb 2026 1:54 PM IST
Raja Singh Arrested en Route to Banswada


Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh was detained by police on Sunday while travelling to Banswada. He was arrested at Peddashankarampet and subsequently taken to a nearby police station. His detention followed heightened tensions in Banswada and Kamareddy.

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP chief Ramchandra Rao has already been placed under house arrest at his residence in Tarnaka after police stopped him from travelling to Kamareddy. Both incidents come amid ongoing unrest in the region.

Raja Singh DetainedBanswada TensionsKamareddy UnrestN. Ramchandra Rao House ArrestTelangana BJP
