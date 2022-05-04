Basavanna great 12 century reformer: MLA Devegowda

Mysuru: Social reformer Basavanna tried to spread the message of equality through his vachanas. He fought against superstitions and spread humanity, said Chamundeshwari MLA G T Devegowda.

Speaking atthe Basava Jayanti celebrationorganised jointly by districtadministration and AkhilaBharathaVeerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha onTuesday, he said that he taught the importance of compassion and empathy. "The 12th century was an important phase in the world when society was set for a positive change. Our society was witnessing inequality and superstitions. Through his simple vachanas, Basavanna tried to bring about a change in the society. He was one of the greatest reformers the world has ever seen. He also fought for the upliftment of the downtrodden."

Devegowda said AmbigaraChowdaiah, MadaraChennaiah, Madivala Machina and many other Shivasharanas followed in the footsteps of Basavanna to reform the people. His vachanas are still relevant. We all should tread the path showed byBasavanna for a peaceful society.

He also advocated education for girls. Basavanna dreamt of a society where all are equal and it is our duty to realise his dream. Suttur seer ShivarathriDeshikendra Swamiji, Krishnaraja constituency MLA S ARamadass, Chamarajanagar BJP Member of Parliament V Srinivas Prasad, Mysuru Mayor Sunanda Palanetra and others were present.