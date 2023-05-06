Basavaraj Bommai junks surveys; says BJP will win

Shiggoan: Junking pre-poll surveys giving opposition Congress an edge in the May 10 Assembly elections in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday exuded confidence his party BJP will retain power with a "comfortable majority" and without the JD(S)' support. Chief Minister Bommai said whether he will continue as CM in the event of the saffron party coming to power will be decided by the BJP high command and its Parliamentary Board.

He also said former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, who defected to Congress over denial of a BJP ticket will lose this time. Whereas, the 14 defectors who helped the BJP topple the Congress-JD(S) government in 2019 will win from their respective segments.

Bommai also alleged the Congress has taken the election discourse to a "very low level". "There was no edge to Congress at all. We know how surveys are made. I am expecting a comfortable majority," Bommai said, and added the party may not require the support of the JD(S). "No chance at all (of taking JD(S) support). We will get an absolute majority," he said.



Asked if the exit of Shettar will impact Lingayat votes, the chief minister said, "Not at all. We will win Shettar's seat." The dominant Lingayats comprise 17 per cent of Karnataka's population.

"Looking into his background and track record, it is neither acceptable to BJP nor to some of the Congress supporters. So, it is totally not at all an organic shift for Shettar," he said.