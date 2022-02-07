Basavaraj Bommai seeks Rs 5,030 cr grant for Kalyana Karnataka

New Delhi: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman for a grant of Rs.5030cr for all round development of Kalyana Karnataka region under various central sponsored programmes.

"In accordance with the discussions held recently at the Conference of South Zone Board, Andhra Pradesh had sought a special grant for the development of its backward districts. Similarly Karnataka too had pointed out that the Kalyana Karnataka region had many districts that were among the most backward in the country. Special status has been accorded for the region through amendment of article 371(J) of the Constitution. Reservation has been provided for the region in employment and education. But special attention is needed for the development of the region. The region lags behind in the multidimensional poverty index of the Niti Ayog too. So the Union government should provide a grant of Rs.5030cr for the region under Central sponsored programmes," Bommai requested.

Extension of GST compensation period up to 2024-25

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has requested the Union government to extend the GST compensation for a period upto 2024-25. Bommai presented the request when he called on Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman in New Delhi on Monday. The period of GST compensation, being paid by the Union government, is set to end in March 2022. But the states are facing resource crunch due to Covid 19 impact. In this background the Union government should extend the GST compensation time limit upto 2024-25 to help the states, Bommai requested.

The Union government had provided GST compensation for the last two years through loans. The same gesture should continue for three more years and the loans could be repaid through collection of GST Cess, the Chief Minister conveyed to the Finance Minister.

Meeting with State MPs



Central projects related to the state in Irrigation, Railways, Urban Development, Ports and Highways departments came up for discussion at the meeting with MPs of the State. "We had cordial discussions on issues to be raised at the Centre," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking to media persons after his meeting with the State MPs, Bommai said, Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman too participated in the meeting. She has assured of all measures to implement all the projects announced in the Union Budget. Sitharaman has also assured all the grants for the state under the 15th Finance Commission.

"During the meeting with the Finance Minister we also discussed the Rs.1 lakh crore capital grant in the form of interest free on a 50 year term. The share of Karnataka is estimated to be around Rs.3800 cr to Rs.4000 cr in the capital grant," Bommai said.