BBMP aims to fly 10 lakh national flags

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru MahanagaraPalike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that under the 'HargharTiranga' program in the jurisdiction of BBMP, at least 10 lakh national flags will be hoisted.

Flags are supplied to BBMP by Department of Kannada and Culture. Citizens can buy flags at Rs 25 and Rs 10 each. He explained that the price has been fixed so that they should feel it is theirs.

It has been decided to hold a special celebration in all the offices as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. BBMP is bringing out a special cover in this regard. Special stickers, banners, LEDs are designed and displayed. The program list and description will be published by August 10.

All Assistant Engineers and Revenue Inspectors have been entrusted with the task of distributing flags to all the houses at the ward level. They should deliver the flags at the houses in their respective zones. He said that BBMP will collect everything and deliver it to the government.

There are some rules for it. Information about them is also given to the people, residents' welfare associations, apartment owners. The entire management of this has been given to the Special Commissioner of the Administration Department.

As many as 20,000 flags are expected to be bought by employees and civil servants of BBMP alone.

When asked about the eidgahmaidan dispute, Tushar Girinath said, "nation and national flag are bigger than religion and caste as perour constitution. The question of ownership of the land does not arise. No building or ground is an exception to this."

Strict action will be taken against unauthorized entry in the multi-storey parking area that is ready for inauguration at Freedom Park, he said. Once it is open, parking of vehicles will not be allowed in the surrounding area.

Mandatory in all buildings

Over 2 lakh flags have already been supplied by the Department of Kannada and Culture. These have been redistributed to Joint Commissioners of respective zones. They are going to make arrangements for door-to-door delivery,'' said Rangappa, Special Commissioner of BBMP Administration Department.

It's mandatory for all institutions, including schools, colleges, churches, mosques, madrasas, receiving grants from the government to hoist the national flag on their buildings. "It is the constitutional responsibility of all. Legal action will be taken against those who ignore the rule."