BBMP collects fine of 75 lakh in merely 5 mths

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been conducting inspections at plastic manufacturing businesses since the Center outlawed single-use plastic in July 2022 to prevent violations and raise awareness of the regulations. The department filed over 26,000 cases and collected fines totaling Rs 75 lakh in just five months.

The civic body has used its ward-based marshals to undertake weekly and monthly raids on plastic manufacturing facilities as part of a coordinated initiative with the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board. In addition to their regular duties, they perform this.

The raid targets, according to BBMP Chief Marshal Col. Rajbeer Singh, are selected using internal data. "We often search for locations where these prohibited goods are manufactured or transported. To prevent the possession of the items, wholesale and retail outlets are occasionally investigated," he said.

Fines can be imposed on those who break the law by a team consisting of a marshal, a junior health inspector, a revenue official, and a medical officer. This requires the presence of at least two team members.

According to the chief marshal, his team has been adhering to the rate card set forth by the joint forces of the KSPCB and the BBMP's solid waste management department. "Depending on the weight of the prohibited product, we charge between Rs 100 and Rs 200. If someone is caught for the first time, they will be required to pay the fine and undergo a policy reading to ensure they are aware of the prohibition. If the same criminal is caught again, the penalty can be doubled. If they committed a third violation, our marshals would take and close down their facility," said Singh.