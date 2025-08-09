BBMP Commissioner orders cleanup, safety measures

Bengaluru: In a bid to enhance civic infrastructure and pedestrian safety, the East Zone Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Snehal R., conducted an inspection of key areas in the city on Friday and issued a series of urgent directives to officials.

Damaged electric poles and broken signboards along C.V. Raman Road, en route to Mekhri Circle, were ordered to be removed immediately. The Commissioner also instructed BBMP teams to intensify cleanliness and maintenance work across Mekhri Circle, Palace Road, and the Headquarters Training Centre (HQTC) area.

At the HQTC gate, officials were directed to remove loose gravel and stones near recently installed drain slabs to prevent pedestrian hazards. Footpath restoration was ordered in front of HQTC, while cement boulders obstructing pedestrian movement near Mekhri Circle were instructed to be cleared.

A comprehensive clean-up of the Palace Guttahalli flyover—both on the overpass and the service areas underneath—was mandated. BBMP personnel were also told to clear unusable wires, garbage, and debris near the Porsche showroom to ensure smooth pedestrian access.

In addition, loose gravel, mud, and construction waste on roads and sidewalks in the inspected areas are to be removed promptly. A notice has been served to the management of Sumeet Apartments after it was found discharging sewage water onto the footpath, posing a health risk to the public. Officials indicated that strict action would follow.