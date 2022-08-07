BBMP draws criticism for selling substandard flags 

Bengaluru: After receiving criticism for selling substandard flags, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) urged on Saturday that locals return their flags for new ones.

The BBMP had ordered 10 lakh national flags to be sold to Bengaluru residents for Rs 22 each as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav effort to commemorate the 75th anniversary of independence.

Nevertheless, it was discovered that the flags provided were of poor quality and breached the Flag Code of India 2002.

"Some of the textile material used was of sub-standard quality, the size of the flags were not even, and the Ashoka Chakra was not correctly put in the centre," said Veeresh Bellur of the Right To Information Study Centre, who raised the attention of the authorities. " Hoisting these flags is a violation of the 2002 National Flag Code," he added.

BBMP Friday recognised that they had made a mistake. "We have directed the officials not to sell the damaged flags and have urged the customers who have already bought them to take new ones from the BBMP offices. Citizens should confirm that the new flags are acceptable before adopting them," said BBMP special commissioner (administration) Rangappa.