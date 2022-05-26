BBMP launches ‘Montessori School on Wheels’ 

Bengaluru: The Freethinking Foundation is setting up the world's first 'Montessori School on Wheels' in partnership with Bruhat Bengaluru MahanagaraPalike (BBMP). This initiative is designed to take early learning to doorstep of marginalized children aged 2.5 to 6 years, who reside in slums in Bengaluru.

The 'Montessori School on Wheels' initiative is radically different as schooling is not bound by four walls of a classroom. Freedom underpins the program's design as children can choose to explore nature in a park nearby or learn in an inventive bus. This model really freethinks the way public spaces can be utilized, stated the BBMP Assistant Commissioner(Education). Each bus will cater to a minimum of 50 students in batches over a period of time.

To promote multilingualism, lessons will be offered in English, Kannada and Hindi languages. The bus will be self-sufficient with all Montessori materials, trained teachers, mini-library and audiovisual equipment to create a comprehensive learning environment, he said. Besides children, the same bus will be used to train teachers in the Montessori methodology.

The first 'Montessori on Wheels' was launched on Thursday. The Foundation will also offer regular meals and health check-ups as part of this initiative.