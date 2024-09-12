BBMP operates with officers and without corporators for 4 years!

Bengaluru: The state government, which is adhering to the stance of the BBMP split, the increase in ward numbers and the formation of the Greater Bangalore Authority (GBA), is pursuing in postponement of election. Thus, the administration without corporators has completed 4 years.

This is the first time the council has not existed in Bangalore, with a history of about 162 years. The tenure of the elected members ended on September 10, 2020. Even before this tenure was over, the BJP government, which was in power in the state, set out a strategy to postpone the election in order to create a separate act for the BBMP.

The 74th amendment has been made to the Constitution to strengthen urban local bodies. Four elections have been held for the city after the amendment. The election was held in 2001 for a scheduled time. In 2006, the government dissolved the policy and appointed the administrator. BBMP was formed in April 2007, including seven municipalities, one town panchayat and 110 villages in Bangalore. The election had to be held immediately. The election was not held until March 2010. BBMP did not have three -year elected council. The election was held only after the High Court ordered. In 2015, the government dissolved the council with the intention of dividing the BBMP with the other three days before the expiration of elected members. The election was held only after the High Court’s intervention that year. According to the rule, the election was to be held by 10 September 2020. However, the election is not held even after 4 years. No matter which party came to power in the state, the elections are getting postponed.

Now the state government is trying to delay the elections with the BBMP partition and GBA formation. Former Congress corporators have moved to court against the BJP government challenging the delay. However, the government enacted the BBMP Act and issued a final notification by increasing the number of wards from 198 to 243. Nevertheless, they did not want to hold an election.

It was also hoped that the Congress government, which came to power in 2023, could hold an election. The number of wards was reduced from 243 to 225. The BS Patil -led committee recently restructured the BBMP’s administrative reform. The committee recently submitted a report and recommended to divide the Palike from 1 to 10 and create a GBA. Opposition parties have strongly opposed this, and the Greater Bangalore Authority has not been approved in the House.

The corporators were immediately responding to other problems including potholes, floods, garbage, drinking water. As there are no corporators as a link between the public and the officials, the Palike employees are not responding to the problems.

No MLA wants to hold an election for the BBMP. Legislators are also responsible for the delay in elections. As they want all the wards work should be done as they command. In the case of ‘share’, there has been a clash between corporators and MLAs ever since. As such, no MLAs are pressuring the government to hold an election.