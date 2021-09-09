BBMP sets up first Bruhat Lasika Kendra to vaccinate citizens

Bengaluru: The first Bruhat Lasika Kendra in the city was launched at Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan, Yelahanka on Wednesday. This is one of the three centres planned by BBMP to accelerate the vaccination drive. The Centre at Yelahanka has been established in collaboration with not-for-profit agency, Care India. The primary objective of the vaccination centre is to make vaccinations accessible for a longer time. These centres will be operational from 6 am to 8 pm. "Almost 80 per cent of eligible citizens in BBMP limits have been vaccinated and 30 per cent have received the second dose.

These vaccination centres have set up to motivate the remaining population" said BBMP Commissioner, Gaurav Gupta. There will be a dedicated registration counter for the elderly, women and differently-abled persons. At the centre, 4 vaccination booths will be available to ensure efficient crowd management. Post-vaccination, beneficiaries will be moved to an observation area with an experienced Medical Officer to be monitored for any reactions to the vaccines.

Beneficiaries can also get clarifications about vaccinations if required. There will also be a closed observation area equipped with an AEFI kit for any adverse effects from the inoculation. In addition, there will also be a separate facility for beneficiaries to visit the centre with their vehicles. They can drive to the session area to get the registration, verification and vaccination at the same site inside the comfort of their vehicles. After getting vaccinated, they can wait at the designated parking lot where they are expected to wait for 30 minutes for post-vaccination observations.



BBMP has planned to set up the other centres at are at Epidemic Disease Hospital behind Swami Vivekananda Metro Station in the East Zone, and Youngsters Kabaddi Club Ground at Malleshwaram in the West zone.