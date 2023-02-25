BBMP to cancel illegal 'A' khata

Bengaluru: All the 'A' khata of properties illegally acquired without land conversion, including revenue plots under BBMP, will be cancelled. The Chief Commissioner of BBMP has constituted a 'Scrutiny Committee' to review and take action on all the khata's which have been converted from 'B' khata to 'A' khata in Rajarajeshwarinagar, Bommanahalli, Dasarahalli, Mahadevpura, Yelahanka, West zone.

With 110 villages under the jurisdiction of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, there are lakhs of plots in the city in revenue and unconverted areas. BBMP or BDA has already provided infrastructure like road, sewerage to the sites in such cases. There was no opportunity for their land conversion. Land does not account for unconverted plots. All these plots are likely to be regularized under the Akrama-Sakrama scheme. However, the Supreme Court has stopped that project and it is under trial. Thus, BBMP is collecting property tax by registering the plots in 'B' khata.

BBMP has not given any announcement or plan to convert any of the entries in 'B' registrar into 'A' khata. However, in lakhs of cases 'A' khata has been given. All these are illegal and BBMP has decided to cancel them .