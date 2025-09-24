BC Commission clarifies on exclusion of 14 Christian castes

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission has clarified that 14 Christian castes with Scheduled Caste links have not been included in the ongoing socio-educational survey of the state’s population.

The clarification follows a petition submitted to the Commission’s chairperson by senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, former Union Minister A. Narayanaswamy, and party state general secretary and legislator V. Sunil Kumar. In their memorandum, submitted on September 23, the leaders had urged the Commission to exclude communities such as Adi Andhra Christian, Adi Karnataka Christian, Adi Dravida Christian, Banjara Christian, Buduga Jangam Christian, Holeya Christian, Lamani Christian, Madiga Christian, Mahar Christian, Mala Christian, Paraya Christian, Vadda Christian and Valmiki Christian from the survey. The Commission stated that the matter was discussed extensively in its recent meeting. Although the draft caste list published on August 22 for public consultation had included the names of these 14 Christian groups, feedback and subsequent scrutiny led to their removal.

The finalised caste list, the Commission confirmed, does not feature these groups.

Officials further clarified that neither the official Survey Manual–2025 (pages 57–89 listing 1,561 castes) nor the drop-down caste options built into the survey application prepared by the Electronic Data Collection System (EDCS) carry the names of the excluded communities.

The clarification comes amid heightened political interest in the survey, which is being seen as a major exercise to assess the socio-economic and educational conditions of Karnataka’s diverse communities. The Commission underscored that due diligence was followed in finalising the list after public consultation and expert review.