BCCI president cricketer Roger Binny bought tractor

Chamarajanagara: One-time Indian cricket team all-rounder and current BCCI president Roger Binny bought a new tractor in Chamarajanagara on Friday. He bought a tractor of Mahindra company from Mahindra tractor showroom in Mysore Road, Chamarajanagar.



Speaking to reporters cricketer said our ancestors were not farmers. I have recently become passionate about agriculture. I have bought a land near Gundlupet. Binny said that he bought a tractor at a nearby showroom. The owner of the showroom expressed his happiness that BCCI President Roger Binny bought a tractor at our showroom. Arvind Pandey, State Head of Mahindra Tractor Company, Moulik Thakkar handed over the vehicle keys to Roger Binny.

Roger Binny took over as the 36th President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India in 2022. Before him, Sourav Ganguly was the president of BCCI . There were rumors that Ganguly himself would continue for the second time. But due to the opposition of some states, elections were held and Binny was elected. Former Indian and Karnataka cricketer, national selector, coach of India Under-19 teams and president of Karnataka State Cricket Association, He was a member of the 1983 Cricket World Cup winning team. In October 2022, he took over as the president of BCCI.

Binny represented the Indian cricket team from 1979 to 1987. He was an all-rounder, a medium fast bowler and a batsman. In 27 Test matches, he scored 830 runs with 5 fifties at an average of 23.06 in 51 innings. He played 49 innings in 72 ODIs and scored 629 runs at an average of 16.13. In bowling, he has taken 47 wickets in 27 Test matches and 77 wickets in 72 ODIs