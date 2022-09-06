BDA chief upset as Hesaraghatta grassland is declared reserve area

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Chairman, SR Vishwanath, who is also the Yelahanka MLA, has expressed his displeasure with the State Wildlife Board's attempt to declare the Hesaraghatta grassland on the outskirts of Bengaluru as a 'reserve area'.

He expressed outrage that the State Wildlife Board, yielding to the pressure of some vested interests, was in a hurry to cancel its earlier decision and declare the area adjacent to the grassland as a reserve area.

The people of more than 45 villages under the Gram Panchayats of Hesaraghatta, Sivakote, Huralichikkanahalli, Arakere and Sonnenahalli have been associated with this area since generations. They have been diligently protecting this area from the invaders. However, Vishwanath complained that now it seems that unseen hands are working behind the efforts made by the Chief Conservator of Forests to make the area a protected area.

'Representatives of all these village panchayats, public, representatives of organizations have met me and complained about the Wildlife Board. We have no objection to preserve the 350 acres of grassland at Hesaraghatta. People have fought many battles to protect the environment around our constituency, including saving Arkavati. Environmental concern is shown by planting thousands of trees across the constituency. Environment protection is given top priority in our constituency' and said that 'we do not need to learn from anyone in this matter'.

Unemployment threat for local youth

Hesaraghatta is a Hobli center where officials of many departments of the state and central government are working and thousands of people, farmers and public come and go here every day. Also, it houses the Indian Horticultural Research Centre, Adarsh Film Institute, NrityaGrama, State and Central Chicken Breeding Training Centre, Fish Research Production Unit and State and Central Semen Collection Centre.

If the State Wildlife Board declares it as a protected area, the development of this area will be stunted. Due to this the local youth community faces the fear of unemployment. Similarly, Vishwanath expressed concern that thousands of poor families who are engaged in other occupations including fish farming will have to live on the streets and people's lives will be disrupted.

In the 15th State Wildlife Board meeting held on January 19, 2021 the decision to declare this area as a 'reserve area' was abandoned. Challenging this, some environmentalists filed a Public Interest Litigation in the State High Court. The court which had heard this application had instructed to reconsider the matter. Acting on this instruction, the Wildlife Board should have held a referendum in consultation with the local communities as per Section 36A of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. However, he said that there is strong opposition to the fact that the board is trying to take a decision unilaterally without holding any referendum.

He said that in this background, the village panchayats of Hesaraghatta, Sivakote, Huralichikkanahalli, Arakere and Sonnenahalli held a village meeting and passed a resolution against the State Wildlife Board's proposal and requested the state government to drop the proposal immediately.

Let MPs know the reality

SR Vishwanath has expressed his deep displeasure with Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya, who has expressed his support for those who are trying to pass this illegal resolution in the name of struggle.

Tejaswi Surya is the representative of Bengaluru South LokSabha constituency. They seem oblivious to the pulse of the lakhs of families in the more than 45 villages adjoining to the Hesaraghatta grassland. First they should know the local reality and announce their decision. Apart from that, it is not appropriate to express support for it immediately after some people tweeting about it. Indian Cricketer Anil Kumble had tweeted on Sunday stating, "The Karnataka State Board for Wildlife will meet tomorrow to decide on declaring Greater Hesaraghatta Conservation Reserve.The decision of the board will impact the water security of our city for future generations. Let's preserve it."

Credit for unscientific reporting

Environmental concerns are being given priority all over the Yelahanka constituency, including Hesararghatta. However, bringing forward the unscientific report given by some people, it is condemnable that the Wildlife Board is bringing a proposal to declare it as a protected area in its 16th meeting.Vishwanath has warned that if the decision is taken against the public interest, there will be a fierce struggle in the field and the wildlife board will face public outrage.