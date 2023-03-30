BDA plans to sell 1,500 unsold sites in BDA layouts

More than 1500 expensive plots have been identified in the layouts built by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) which have remained unsold for many years. These plots are intended for sale.Hundreds of plots in layouts built around 20 to 30 years ago remain unsold. There is litigation going on regarding the ownership of some of these plots and the cases are in court. Some plots have been allotted and the beneficiaries have not paid. In addition, they remain unsold due to other problems.

Residents are dumping garbage in unsold plots. Due to this, the people who have built their houses in neighbouring plots are experiencing severe problems. Not only that, BDA is also incurring losses as it is unable to sell plots worth crores of rupees. Now, as per the order given by the Supreme Court on November 25, 2021, the authority has decided to sell the central plots through auction. It has been decided to utilise the income from these plots for development projects.

Already completing the survey, 1500 unsold plots have been identified. In this, it is being checked about the number of plots where there is an ownership dispute, the number of plots that have been ordered in favor of BDA among the cases in court and there are possibilities of judgment in favor of BDA. After that it is decided to auction the plots where there is no dispute.

Plots in constructed layouts other than NadaprabhuKempegowda layout and Arkavati layouts remain unsold. Most of the plots have been found in Jayanagar, BTM Layout, Banashankari, Anjanapura, HAL, HBR Layout, JP Nagar, Nagarabhavi, Koramangala, HSR Layout, Indiranagar layouts.

The rates of identified plots in prestigious localities are skyrocketing. Each plot costs Rs 1 to Rs 2 crores. The sale of these is expected to generate hundreds of crores of rupees. Till now corner plots were auctioned. Applications were invited for the sale of central plots, and the sale was made on a first-come, first-served basis. This is the first time that the plots have been sold as directed by the Supreme Court.Land audit was done in all 64 layouts constructed by BDA.