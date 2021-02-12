Be polite to complainants: BS Yediyurappa to police officials

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday asked police officials to be polite and considerate towards complainants approaching police stations.

"I have a piece of advice to the senior officials that people visiting the police station should be treated with utmost respect and humility. Listen to their grievances and address them sincerely, Yediyurappa told reporters after attending the Karnataka Senior Police Officers Annual Meet here.

He said a host of issues was discussed during the meeting ranging from law and order to cyber security.

Yediyurappa said he was happy to note that the crime rates and atrocities on women and children in Karnataka have come down substantially when compared to other states. This is a matter of pride for the state, he said.

However, cyber security may pose a big challenge in the coming days, the Chief Minister said.

Eight police stations to detect cyber crime, economic offences and narcotics (CEN) have been set up in as many locations in Bengaluru, he said.

He further said the State government has set up an anti- terrorism squad to keep a tab on terrorist activities in the city.

Yediyurappa told reporters that he unveiled the actionplan of the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratory for the years 2021-2024.

He told the senior police officials that initiatives would be taken to strengthen the department so that law and order is maintained and people live peacefully.

State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Additional Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goel and the Director General of Police Praveen Sood were also present at the meeting.