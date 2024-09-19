Belagavi: Minor altercation leads to stabbing

Belagavi: A minor dispute after a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Belagavi escalated into a violent attack, leaving three individuals seriously injured. The incident occurred late at night near Rani Chennamma Circle on September 17, when what seemed like a trivial misunderstanding during the festivities spiralled into a stabbing.

The injured, identified as Darshan Patil, Praveen Gundiyagol, and Satish Poojari, were attacked by a group of youths after a scuffle that allegedly began when one participant accidentally stepped on another’s foot during the crowded celebration. Though police intervened to break up the initial quarrel, the attackers later regrouped and assaulted the victims near the Belagavi Civil Hospital.

According to Belagavi Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang, the stabbing occurred after the procession had concluded, ruling out any direct connection to the immersion ceremony itself. He also dismissed any communal motive, clarifying that both the victims and the attackers belong to the same community.

The suspects attempted to flee the scene after the attack but were apprehended by alert police officers, who quickly acted to capture the perpetrators. The three individuals responsible for the stabbing are now in custody as the police continue their inquiry into the events leading up to the attack.

The victims were rushed to the district hospital and are reportedly in critical condition, with injuries sustained to the abdomen, back, and neck. Authorities are also investigating reports suggesting that the assailants may have been under the influence of drugs during the altercation.