Belagavi Suvarna Soudha is also on high alert after the security lapse in the Lok Sabha proceedings

Belagavi: There is a huge security breach during Lok Sabha proceedings. Two people suddenly entered the House from the audience gallery. Also, they have spread color smoke and created anxiety. Following this, a security check was also conducted at Belagavi Suvarna Soudha. Speaker UT Khader personally got information about the security of Suvarna Soudha.



Information was obtained from Belgaum District Collector, District Superintendent of Police and Suvarna Soudha marshals. Speaker U T Khadar also inspected the security system around the hall and instructed the security personnel and officials to keep an eye on those who claim to be MLAs and ministers' personal assistants (PAs).

The marshals wake up after the speaker instructs. They have collected and checked the pass samples of Journalists, officials and other staff entering the assembly hall.

The two people who entered the Lok Sabha have been taken into custody and questioned by the police. The intruders have been identified as Sagar Sharma and Mysore-based engineering student Manoranjan. It has been learned that they had entered the Lok Sabha by obtaining Mysore MP Pratap Simha pass, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has suggested that appropriate action should be taken in this regard.

Speaking to the media in Mysuru, Manoranjan's father Devarajegowda said, "He is a good educated boy, he completed his engineering in 2014. He was travelling to Bengaluru, Delhi and Mysuru. We are not related to any political party. I am a farmer and we have given good education to our children. But we don't know what is in his mind, and if he has done anything wrong let him be hanged."