BEML partners with IISc to advance next-generation research

Bengaluru-headquartered Defence PSU BEML on Wednesday said it has entered into a strategic tripartite research collaboration with the IISc Bengaluru and its innovation and incubation arm FSID to advance blue-sky, applied and translational research across emerging engineering and technology domains.

According to the BEML, the partnership is aimed at driving next-generation research and technology development in critical areas, including aerospace and defence, rail and metro systems, mining and construction equipment, maritime technologies, next-generation mobility, green technologies, and advanced manufacturing.

“The collaboration has been formalised through the signing of a Tripartite Master Research Agreement (MRA), establishing a structured framework for joint research execution, access to research infrastructure and operational alignment,” BEML said in a statement.

Commenting on the collaboration, BEML Chairperson and Managing Director Shantanu Roy, said, “This strategic partnership with Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru and the Foundation for Science, Innovation and Development (FSID) represents a significant milestone in BEML’s evolution as a future-ready, innovation-led engineering enterprise.

“By integrating academic excellence, advanced research and industrial engineering capabilities, we aim to accelerate the development of critical technologies across defence, mobility, infrastructure and green manufacturing. This collaboration strengthens BEML’s commitment to indigenisation, technological leadership and the creation of globally competitive solutions aligned with national priorities.”

Professor B Gurumoorthy, Director, FSID, said, “By bringing together BEML’s Central Research Facility, IISc’s strong scientific expertise, and FSID’s innovation and execution capabilities, we aim to accelerate the journey from advanced research to real-world technologies.”

He noted that such partnerships are essential to building India’s self-reliance, particularly in strategic areas like defence, mobility, and advanced manufacturing. The PSU said that the collaboration will be anchored through BEML’s newly established Central Research Facility (CRF), envisioned as a centre of excellence for advanced research, technology development and proof-of-concept initiatives aligned with BEML’s long-term strategic and technological roadmap.