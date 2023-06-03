Bengaluru: 200 units of free electricity, Gruha Lakshmi schemes from July

Bengaluru: An important discussion was held under the leadership of Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar regarding the implementation of five guarantee schemes and a decision was taken. DCM DK Shivakumar said that we are announcing an important decision in the history of Karnataka state today.

CM Siddaramaiah said that the five guarantee schemes announced before the elections have been decided to be implemented in this financial year and will be given to all castes and religions.The CM and DCM, DK Shivakumar spoke at a press conference after the most important Cabinet meeting held on Friday regarding the implementation of the Five Guarantees Scheme in the conference hall of Vidhan Souda. Cabinet Ministers were present on the occasion. ‘We have decided to guarantee 200 units of free electricity to everyone in the first Gruha Jyothi Yojana. We get an average of how much electricity they have used in 12 months and they don’t have to pay a bill for that electricity. Billed on a 12 month basis. The bill will be due from July 1 to August and Bill will be free from in July’, he said.

‘The beneficiary of Gruha Lakshmi Yojana is the owner of the house and has to provide bank and Aadhaar document. Application should be submitted. Online application should be submitted from 15th June to 15th July. We will verify and credit to the account on 15th August. APL and BPL will also benefit from this scheme’ it was informed. The CM clarified that this scheme will be applicable to old age pension and other pension beneficiaries as well.

From July 1, all BPL and Antyodaya card holders will be given 10 kg of rice each, he said. The CM said that now we do not have enough stock to give everyone 10 kg. Under Shakti Yojana, free bus travel for women and students will be implemented from June 11. Applicable for travel within Karnataka. Apart from AC, Rajahamsa buses, KSRTC, BMTC buses can be used to travel within the state for free. The CM said that it is not possible to travel from Bangalore to Tirupati or outside the state. He said that 50% reservation was given to men in KSRTC, but this is not applicable in BMTC buses.

He said that unemployment allowance of Rs 3000 for 24 months and Rs 1500 for diploma holders will be given to all unemployed graduates who pass out in 2022-2023 under Yuvanidhi Yojana. Did Prime Minister Narendra Modi put 15 lakhs in everyone’s account? Have Achche din come? Has the income of farmers doubled? Did they create employment for 2 crore people? This was how the CM responded to BJP with criticism saying that ‘we have done it and

will do it’.