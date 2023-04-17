Bengaluru: Assets worth crores of candidates revealed

Bengaluru : The assembly election in Karnataka for contestants on April 15 have started filing for the nomination process. Candidates of political parties came and filed nomination papers with a huge crowd of family members, well-wishers, supporters and activists.

On the other hand, independent candidates have started filling nominations in the poll fray. A total of 41 people submitted their candidature. A rally was held near the offices of the Election Officer where the nomination process took place. Supporters cheered for their candidates before and after submission of nomination papers.

JDS candidate Javarai Gowda from Yeshavanthpur constituency, N Chandra of BJP from Shivajinagar constituency and KR Sridhar of BJP from BTM Layout constituency, HC Tammesh Gowda of BJP from Byatarayanapur constituency are prominent among those who filed their nomination papers. Candidates from Karnataka Rashtra Samithi, AAP, Uttam Prajakiya Party, Sarvajanika Adarsha Sena, Indian Movement Party also filed their nomination papers. It was special that before this the candidates went to temples with their family members and offered pooja.

TN Javarai Gowda, who has filed his candidature as a JDS candidate from Yeshavanthpur constituency, has Rs 5.13 lakh cash with him, Rs 2.33 lakh with his wife and Rs 2.29 lakh with his family members. Rs 2.99 lakh in Santosh Enterprises, where he is a partner. He has declared in the certificate submitted with the nomination paper that there are 3 criminal cases against him.

He has Rs 15.56 crore in his own accounts in various banks, Rs 11.61 crore in his wife's accounts and Rs 6.26 crore in the accounts of family members, and Rs 14.33 crore in Santosh Enterprises as a deposit and share investment. He has declared that he has 685 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 21.22 lakh and his wife has about 8.5 kg of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.67 crore.

Rs 56.71 crore in their name including non-agricultural land, commercial and residential buildings. Valuable and immovable property worth Rs 87.10 crore in the name of wife and Rs 5.33 crore in the name of family relative, Rs 8.94 crore in the name of Santosh Enterprises and Rs 5.33 crore in the name of family members. There is a total debt of Rs 71.48 crore including family members. Javarai Gowda has stated in the affidavit that there are 2 cars including a Benz car.

KR Sridhar, who has filed his nomination papers as a BJP candidate from BTM layout, owns more than Rs 180 crore in assets. They have Rs 3.76 lakh in cash and Rs 1 crore. There is valuable gold jewelry. Besides, he has deposited Rs 13 crore in banks. The wife also has assets worth more than 1 crore. Sridhar has declared in the affidavit that he has a total inheritance of more than Rs 43.83 crore.

Together with the names of Sridhar and his wife, we have real estate worth Rs 137 crore. He has a loan of Rs 33 crore in his name. They have Audi, Fortuner, Innova Crysta, Land Rover cars. There were 15 criminal cases including fraud and check bounce, none of which resulted in conviction. Sridhar said that he got a loan of Rs 25 crore from private individuals.

M Chandra, who is contesting as a BJP candidate from Shivajinagar, has an immovable property worth Rs 7.20 crore, including a residential building. There is a property worth Rs 2.95 crore in his wife's name. Also, he has assets worth Rs 44.88 lakh including deposits and gold ornaments. There is an inheritance worth Rs 17.61 lakh in the name of the wife. There are 2 criminal cases against Chandra. He has borrowed Rs 60.79 lakh.

Shivaji R Lamani, who has filed his candidature as a candidate of the Karnataka Rashtriya Samiti Party in Mahadevpura constituency, has an inheritance worth more than Rs 1.76 crore and immovable property worth Rs 2.35 crore. His wife has an inheritance of Rs 3.52 lakh.

HC Tammesh Gowda, who has submitted his nomination papers as a BJP candidate from Byatarayanpur constituency, has an inheritance worth Rs 87.88 lakh and an immovable property worth Rs 3.74 crore with himself and his wife and family members. He has declared that he has a total debt of Rs 57.69 lakh.

Chickpet independent candidate Shazia Tarannum's net worth is Rs 1,622 crores

The candidate who has gained attention during the nomination process for the assembly elections to be held on May 10 is a woman who filed her nomination as an independent candidate from Chickpet constituency. She has declared her assets to be Rs 1,622 crore in her nomination paper.

The 37-year-old Shazia Tarannum, wife of Congress' Yusuf Sharif alias KGF Babu, is the richest candidate to enter the fray. She has filed her nomination papers from the Chickpet assembly constituency and has declared her assets to be Rs 1,622 crore.

Shazia Tarannum has assets worth Rs 40.59 lakh including deposits, shares, investments, and jewelery in her bank accounts. There is an inheritance of about Rs 83.56 crore in the name of the husband. She has declared that she has 643 grams of gold worth Rs 38.58 lakh, while her husband has 1.51 kg of gold worth Rs 91.08 lakh.

Her husband has Rolls Royce and Fortuner cars and an advance payment of Rs 2.67 crore has been given for the purchase of five more cars. Among these are Benz (Scott), Ford Endeavour, Nissan, Rolls Royce, Toyota Vellfire cars. Also, Shazia Tarannum, has declared of not having any immovable property, but declared there are 3 agricultural lands, 24 non-agricultural lands in the name of her husband and immovable properties worth Rs 1,538.15 crore.