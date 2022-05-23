Bengaluru: City hospital organises bike rally to promote men's health

Bengaluru: Manipal Hospitals, in association with Bharat Beard Club, organized a bike rally to create greater awareness about men's health issues. Doctors across specialities from different units of Manipal Hospitals joined the bikers in their corporate attire to promote men's health. Several doctors flagged off the event at 7 sm from Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, where over 250 riders, including members of the Bharat Beard Club, came together to support the cause.

The group covered a distance of over 35 km starting from Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, and culminating at Embassy International Riding School after passing through Trinity Circle, Cubbon Park, Sankey Road, and Doddabalapur. Doctors from Manipal Hospitals shared their insights on various issues pertaining to men's health. Dr Naveen Chandra, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Manipal Hospitals, Varthur Road, shared his insights on the reasons responsible for youngsters succumbing to cardiac arrest, effects of over-exercising on heart health, importance of preventive health check-ups in men, and how protein intake affects men's health. Dr Sachin D, Consultant Interventional Pulmonology, Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, shared his views on the impact of smoking on men's health. Dr Rohit Kumar, Consultant - Surgical Oncology, Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Center, Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, explained the common cancers and prostate cancer in men. Dr Nitin Yashas Murthy, Consultant Medical Oncology and Hemato-Oncology, Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Care, Sarjapur spoke on healthy lifestyle practices to prevent cancer in men and Dr Prashanth Ganesh, Consultant Urologist and Andrologist, Manipal Hospitals, Hebbal, shared his views on common men's health issues. Many studies have shown that the level of awareness of health issues among men is low, besides their being highly susceptible to a number of health problems due to their lifestyle choices. Men tend to ignore their health problems and are prone to more serious health diseases compared to women.