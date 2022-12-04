Bengaluru: City to celebrate the finale of Japan Film and Music Festival

Bengaluru: To commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and India, the Japan Foundation, in association with the Embassy of Japan in India and PVR Cinemas (Venue Partner), will be organizing the Japan Film and Music Festival from December 9th to 11th at PVR Orion Mall, Bengaluru.

The tickets can be booked through PVR Cinemas and BookMyShow. This year's festival will feature recorded concerts by RADWIMPS, one of Japan's leading rock bands followed by screenings of iconic animated movies by the world-renowned filmmaker and animator Makoto Shinkai.

RADWIMPS is a popular Japanese rock band formed in 2001 and has been awarded the Japanese Academy Award for Best Original Score, for composing the soundtracks for record-breaking animated feature films like "Your Name" and "Weathering With You," directed by world-renowned animator and filmmaker Makoto Shinkai. RADWIMPS is also composing the music for Makoto Shinkai's upcoming movie "Suzume", which was released in Japan, on 11 November.

Speaking about the festival, Director General of Japan Foundation, New Delhi, Koji Sato said, "We are happy to be back in Bengaluru after 3 years and here is the last destination for the festival. I hope the people in Bengaluru enjoy it like other cities' audiences. India-Japan has shared a close relationship, encompassing not just trade and economic ties but also cultural exchange. In our contemporary culture, both music and films are shared and enjoyed by the wider public, making us feel much closer. In this memorable year of friendship, we are bringing Bengaluru a true slice of Japanese entertainment; helping friends make happy moments and memories across the country."

The festival will feature a recorded concert of RADWIMPS from their world premiere of "Forever in the Daze Tour 2021-2022" along with the "Your Name. Orchestra Concert". The Japan Film and Music Festival will also showcase Makoto Shinkai's animated movies, including "Weathering With You", "Your Name.", "The Garden of Words", "Children Who Chase Lost Voices", "5 Centimeters per Second" and "The Place Promised in Our Early Days."

"Your Name." was not only a critical success but became the third highest grossing animated movie of all time, worldwide, with international box office collections in excess of $330 million. "Weathering With You," the last film by Makoto Shinkai received critical and commercial success across the globe. It was Japan's official entry to the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film. It is also the first anime film to be commercially released in India. A large petition and a major twitter trend got Makoto Shinkai's attention which subsequently led to the release of the film in India.