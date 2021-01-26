Bengaluru: CM BS Yeddyurappa takes up third Cabinet reshuffle

Bengaluru: Struggling to strike a chord with the resent displayed by the BJP leaders, the Chief minister BS Yeddyurappa has consequently for the third time in a row reshuffled the cabinet. Dr K Sudhakar who was divested with the medical education was again given the charge along with the health and family welfare department.

J.C. Madhuswamy was given the Tourism, Ecology & Environment Department. Anand Singh was offered to resign was given Infrastructure Development Department and Haj and Wakf. Addressing the media Sudhakar said that the medical education and health ministry under one minister would be easier to handle. He earlier expressed resentment.

"It will be easy for a single Minister to work in tandem with both the Health and Medical Education departments. It is necessary for conducting a successful vaccination drive. There is a need to merge the departments to eradicate the pandemic. No matter which government is in power, one Minister should handle both the departments.

It's a big challenge for the Chief Minister to allocate the available portfolios. But we have the challenge of vaccinating more and more people as of now," Sudhakar said.