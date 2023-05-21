Bengaluru Comes Alive with Diversity and Spirit

Bengaluru : The heart of the city came alive as a vibrant tapestry of individuals from all walks of life converged for the highly anticipated 15th edition of TCS World 10K in Bengaluru. It was a celebration of diversity, inclusivity, and the indomitable human spirit, as over 27,000 participants lined up to run the boomerang-shaped course, creating an electrifying atmosphere that permeated the whole city with excitement.

Eminent dignitaries, such as Dr G Parameshwara MLA and President, Karnataka Athletics Association, Dr Ashwath Narayan MLA, Praveen Sood DGP graced the event, showcasing the long-lasting support the marquee event has received from the Government of Karnataka. This year, the TCS World 10K went beyond the physical boundaries of the city, with over 2,000 virtual participants joining in remotely.

Assembling in the Sree Kanteerava Stadium as early as 4am, the participants reflected the spirit of Bengaluru as they ran past iconic landmarks like Cubbon Park and Vidhana Soudha, immersing themselves in city’s vibrant culture and rich heritage. Tim Tim Sharma (39), a personal trainer, yoga coach and running enthusiast, competing in her fourth edition of the TCS World 10K.

She said, If you are a runner in Bengaluru, this is the most prestigious event – a chance to experience this beautiful city in all of its glory. Beyond the competitive aspect, the TCS World 10K embraced the spirit of togetherness and community. The event fostered a festive atmosphere, where interests were shared, and new connections were made. It was a testament to the power of sport in bringing people together, breaking barriers, and creating a sense of belonging. Tim Tim said, “This event is the perfect place to fall in love with running, you feed off everyone’s energy and feel that sense of community.”

A German IT professional based out of Bengaluru, who ran the Open 10K, Stephanie Grebner said, “Bengaluru is such a beautiful city, but you don’t get many opportunities to run through the city. I am amazed at the prominent running culture in India.”

With categories such as open 10K, Senior Citizens’ Run, Majja run, and Champions with Disability run, the TCS World 10K demonstrated a resounding commitment to inclusivity. This diverse range of races provided equal opportunities for participants of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds to be a part of the event and experience the boomerang-course themselves. One such enthusiastic first-time runner in the Champions of Disability category was Vinutha Reddy, she said, “The race was an experience I will cherish for a very long time. It was so heartening to see the human spirit. I absolutely enjoyed the atmosphere, how it was organised and all the festivities that brought thousands of runners together.”

An exciting initiative witnessed 60 corporate leaders stepping up to be allies, offering their support and guidance during the race. Their active participation and mentorship provided invaluable support and encouragement to the participants. The TCS World 10K also served as a platform for philanthropy and making a positive impact. With numerous charitable causes associated with the event, participants have the opportunity to run for a purpose and contribute to various social initiatives. Amrutha Raman who was running for NGO, Bal Utsav, that helps revitalize Govt Schools in India, said, “It’s incredible how the festive atmosphere of the race becomes a platform to couple celebration with a higher purpose and creating a positive impact. Not only can our race fee go to a cause we believe in, but it also gives us an opportunity to raise awareness.”