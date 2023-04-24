Bengaluru: Complaint filed with EC against Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: The BJP delegation filed a complaint with the Election Commission against former chief minister and Congress candidate Siddaramaiah from Varuna constituency, alleging that he insulted the Lingayat community.

Regarding former CM Siddaramaiah's statement about Lingayat CM, the legal unit of Lingayat Youth Forum has filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka and requested him to take appropriate action against Siddaramaiah.

Making a hue and cry of former CM Siddaramaiah's statement against Lingayat CM on Saturday, the BJP leaders have demanded apology from him. Swamijis of the Lingayat community had objected to Siddaramaiah's statement. But former CM Siddaramaiah said he has not insulted the Lingayat community. He clarified that my statement was distorted. This statement of Siddaramaiah is now taking a political turn during the election.

Basavaraj, leader of Lingayat Youth Forum, said that Siddaramaiah did not abuse the person, he has insulted the entire Lingayat community. It is not reasonable to say that Lingayat CM has committed corruption. We are not here to complain on behalf of any party. He demanded that appropriate action should be taken against Siddaramaiah immediately. The Election Commission has issued guidelines that political leaders should not insult any particular community or religion during elections. Such criticism should not be made even when there is no election. But, "Former CM Siddaramaiah on 22nd said that Lingayat CMs are said to be corrupt. It is a statement of hatred against the Lingayat community," the complaint said.

The complaint stated that on the occasion of Basava Jayanti, Siddaramaiah made a statement of hatred against the Lingayat community. This is a false statement. That statement hurt the sentiments of every Lingayat community person. Bommai and Yeddyurappa have done good things for the state. The complaint mentions that Lokayukta was canceled and ACB was brought in during Siddaramaiah's regime. Congress leaders have the power to solicit votes. But there is no power to defame any community. His statement is likely to cause law and order problem in the state. That statement is likely to cause hatred, enmity, disturbance of the peace, and is an offense under Section 153A of the IPC. Therefore, the complaint requested that appropriate action be taken against Congress leader

Siddaramaiah.