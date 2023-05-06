Bengaluru: Corruption rate card of state govt released by Congress

Bengaluru: Just a few days left for the Karnataka Assembly Election, allegations and counter-allegations are being heard between parties and candidates in the poll fray. Accordingly, AICC spokesperson Pawan Khera has released a rate card on the corruption of the BJP government on Friday at the KPCC office in Bangalore.

Speaking after releasing the corruption rate card, Pawan Khera said, ‘BJP has made the state a centre of political travel. The people of the state know about the corruption of the BJP government. 50% commission is going on in the state not 40%. He has attacked the BJP by saying that Rs 2,500 crore commission should be given for the post of Chief Minister, Rs 500 crore for ministerial post, Rs 5-15 crore for transfer and Rs 1 to 5 crore for engineer post. ‘Today is a very important day, BJP has started diverting people’s attention.

But, only the people of Karnataka have kept all the things that have happened in their mind. The release of the corruption rate card has made people angry with the BJP. People are outraged about the corruption rate card. This anger will make people vote against the BJP. People are worried that if BJP comes again, 40% commission corruption will become 80%’ Khera said. He said that these sentiments will give a blow to the BJP. This time, both the parties have campaigned vigorously to win the assembly elections somehow. Accordingly, Congress released its manifesto.